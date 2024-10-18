Bhubaneswar: Indian Coast Guard DIG Satya Ranjan Das and his wife were reportedly mistreated by two individuals near the Behera Sahi traffic post in Bhubaneswar last evening.

Police sources claim that the two young men, apparently intoxicated, obstructed the senior officer’s car while he was at a traffic post near Kalinga Stadium, intending to make a U-turn at about 9:40 pm. Despite the traffic signal turning green and the officer’s request for them to move, the youths not only stayed put but also verbally abused him and made inappropriate gestures. One of them even attempted to open the car door. The couple then sought help from the traffic police to call the PCR.

The police promptly responded, detaining the two individuals. DIG Das filed a formal complaint with the Nayapalli police station. “I merely requested they clear the way for my vehicle, but they responded with rudeness. It was my duty as a citizen to report this,” Das explained to the media. Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh also visited the DIG to evaluate the incident.

