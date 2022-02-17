Two Held For Looting Bengaluru Returnee In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested two persons for looting a huge amount of cash from a Bangalore returnee man on the pretext of giving him a lift from Bhubaneswar.

The two accused have been identified to be residents of Chandbali and Jajpur.

Reportedly, the matter came to for after one Dhiren Parida of Kendrapara lodged a complaint alleging loot on the pretext of lift.

According to the complaint, Dhiren Parida was offered a lift when he was waiting for the bus to Rajkanika near Satsang Vihar in Bhubaneswar on January 1, 2022. He agreed and went along with them. Another man also sat inside the car in the midway.

Thereafter, Dhiren was offered to drink Amul cool following which he fainted. Taking advantage of the situation, the two miscreants looted Rs. 75,000 and other belongings from him. Following this, they threw him off the vehicle near Chhatia in the Jajpur district.

Later when he gained consciousness, he went to a truck driver and asked for water. However, the driver thought Dhiren to be a thief and started thrashing him on the spot.

Dhiren managed to escape from the spot and reached Bhubaneswar and lodged a complaint with Sahid Nagar police station.

On the basis of the complaint, the cops had initiated a manhunt to apprehend the looters.