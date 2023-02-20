Two Held For Ivory Smuggling In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police have arrested two persons with a seizure near Sainik School Square in Bhubaneswar.

The accused have been identified as Girish Kumar Nayak and Deepak Sahu. Both of them are residents of Kandhamal district.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops conducted a raid near Sainik School Square in Bhubaneswar and nabbed two youths while they were smuggling the tusk on a two-wheeler. Police have also seized three mobile phones and Rs 160 in cash from their possession.

Later, the two accused were handed over to the forest ranger for initiation of further action under section 51 of the wildlife protection act 1972.

It is pertinent to mention that, Odisha has witnessed a rise in the killing/deaths of elephants in recent years.

Earlier in January, four hunters were arrested in connection with the poaching of an elephant in Talabandha wildlife range of Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The poachers had killed the elephant and removed its tusks.