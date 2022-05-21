Two Held For Duping Medical Aspirant Of Rs 30 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: Police here have arrested two inter-state fraudsters for allegedly duping a girl of Rs 32 lakh on the pretext of admission in a medical college.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abhimanyu Kumar Singh and Sugat Choudhury. They were involved in similar scams in states like Karnataka, Bihar, Kolkata and Chhattisgarh.

The two accused used to cheat medical aspirants by impersonating himself as a doctor at various medical colleges, said sources.

According to reports, on May 5, the victim had lodged a complaint against the accused persons. Based on the plaint, the Infocity police had begun an investigation into the incident.

While one of the accused was arrested from Kolkata, another was nabbed from Patna railway station. Besides, Rs 10 lakh cash, two laptops, four mobile phones and a fake Aadhaar card, used in the illegal activities carried by the duo, were seized, said DCP Prateek Singh.