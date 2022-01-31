Two Held For Allegedly Raping Woman In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Police have apprehended two persons for allegedly raping a woman in Joda area of Keonjhar district on Friday evening.

The accused have been identified as Sudhir Oram and Niranjan Behera from Bhanagaon area.

Reportedly, the incident took place while the victim was on her way to home from a local haat in Purusottampur area on Friday evening when the accused duo took her to Putugaon forest on their bike where Sudhir allegedly outraged her modesty.

Following this, the victim had lodged a complaint in this regard at the Joda police station yesterday.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the duo. Further investigation is underway in this regard.