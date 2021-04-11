Two headed baby girl born in Kendrapada

Kendrapada: A girl child with two heads was born at a nursing home here on Sunday. She was shifted to the district headquarters hospital soon after birth.

Dr Debashish Sahoo, Paediatric Consultant, DHH here described it as a rare congenital disorder of conjoined twins.

Dr Sahoo said the child with two heads, three hands, and two legs has been referred to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan), Cuttack for further treatment. He said the details can be ascertained after an ultrasound of the chest, abdomen and spiner, Sahoo added.

Umakant Parida and Ambika Parida, parents of the child, has urged the State Government for help and assistance for treatment of their ward. They said they are too poor to bear the cost of costly treatment of their child.