Two Hardcore Maoists Surrender Before DGP In Odisha

Malkangiri: Two Maoists including a woman cadre, surrendered before DGP Abhay in Odisha’s Malkangiri on Sunday.

Crades have been identified as Rame Podiami alias Sabita, ACM & Pallachalam LOS Commander and Raidhar Dhurua, PM and Secretary Daldali Cell.

Reportedly, Sabita, who was disappointed with the Maoist leadership, opted for the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy of the Odisha government following which she surrendered before DGP at Malkangiri.

These surrenders will motivate other Maoist cadres to join the mainstream, said the DGP.

Moreover, DGP has also urged to all to shun violence and come forward to surrender.