Two Hardcore Maoists Lay Down Arms In Rayagada

Rayagada: Two hardcore Maoists, carrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered before Rayagada SP Vivekanand Sharma at the district police office here on Wednesday. They are Manku Oyam and Lachu Madkam.

Manku Oyam, alias Sainu, a resident of Karemarka village in Chhattisgarh, joined Sunabeda Area Committee of Manipur-Nuapada division under Odisha State Committee banned (CPI) Maoists organisation as a Party Member (PM) on November 2011. After promotion, he was transferred to Kalahandi LOS on May 2018. Later, he was working in Kalahandi LOS of BGN division before his surrender. He was carrying a cash reward of 4 lakhs.

Besides, Manku was also involved in an encounter with security forces in Turka, Suasnspadar, Katagahati, and murder of Bhima Dore.

Lachu Madkam alias Biswananth alias Avinash is a resident of Adismet in Chhattisgarh. He joined Rahul Area Committee od KKBN division under Odisha State Committee banned CPI (Maoist) organisation on April 2015. He has been working in different areas committees and LOS under KKBN and BGN division since 2015. Later, he was working in Kalahandi LOS BGN division just before his surrender. He was carrying cash reward of Rs 1 lakh. Lachu was suspected to be involved in an encounter with security forces in Maskaguda, Lobemgarh, buring of construction machines, murder of Anil Majhi.