Two HAL Employees Picked Up By CBI For Leaking Data

Bhubaneswar: A CBI team from Nashik picked up two employees of Koraput-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for allegedly leaking sensitive data.

Debashish Nayak, a senior officer of HAL and Satyajit Kharge are reportedly in CBI custody even as the Central agency has not clarified on the matter.

It is suspected that both the employees were honeytrapped and leaked the leaked some important information of HAL. The probing team has seized a laptop and hard disk from both of them.

The CBI headquarters in Delhi also refused to say anything about it.