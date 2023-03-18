Two Habitual Offenders Held For Snatching Mobile Phone

Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri police have apprehended two habitual offenders for snatching a mobile phone from a person near Khandagiri hills two days ago and brought them to court on Saturday.

The arrested criminals have been identified as Bapuni alias Bikash Ray (25), of Jagamara and Jitu alias Jitendra Saho(28), of the Baramunda area. Five stolen mobile phones have been seized from them, the police said.

On 16.03.2023, a case (121/23) was filed at Khandagiri police station on the complaint of Mr Sunil Kumar Nanda. On the morning of the incident, while the complainant was returning to his home on a motorcycle from the Jaydev Vihar area, the following two accused came from behind him on another motorcycle near Khandagiri hill and forcibly took away the Samsung mobile phone from his shirt pocket.

The complainant chased the accused but was unable to catch them and finally lodged a complaint at the Khandagiri police station. On the basis of the complaint, Khandagiri police station registered the case.

During the investigation, the police received a tip-off from a reliable source and caught both the accused from Jagamara Melan ground.

On search, a total of 5 stolen mobile phones of different models were found from both the accused, who confessed to their crime during interrogation at the police station.

Further investigation also revealed that the two accused are habitual offenders. One case each is registered against accused Bikas Ray alias Bapuni in Nayapali, Jatni, Tamando, Khandagiri, Balianta, Kharvel Nagar and Khadgiri police stations, while one case each is registered against accused Jitendra Sahu alias Jeetu in Jatni, Balianta and Tamando police stations.

As both the accused are habitual criminals, action is being taken against them under Section 110 of the CrPC. Further investigation of this case is going on, the police said.