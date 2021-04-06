Two Gram Panchayats Declared Micro-Containment Zones In Sundergarh

Sundergarh: The district administration of Sundergarh district has declared two Gram panchayats as micro-containment zones after detection of Covid-19 positive cases.

According to reports, Lulukidihi and Bandega areas of Balisankara block were declared as micro-containment zone after several residents were found positive for Covid-19 cases have been detected in the area.

Reportedly, at least 19 cases were detected in Murkia Musalman Bastipara under Bandega panchayat, 24 cases in Bandega Ultudihi Fittingpara, Bastipara under Bandega panchayat, and two cases near Lulkidihi High School under Bandega panchayat.

In order to stop further spread of Covid-19, the entire locations have been declared as no access zone, the district administration said.