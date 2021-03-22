Two govt officials dismissed, pension stopped of other two for corruption

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday dismissed two officers while another two were bereft of pension benefit for corruption charges.

The officials who are dismissed from service are Balaram Suna, Block SEO, Khunta and Statistical Assistant, Women and Child Development, Athamallik Basant Kumar Sahu.

Those officials whose pension provisions have been stopped permanently are Ex DGM Electrical, BED, Damodar Das and retired police ASI M Jagannath Rao.

The above-mentioned officials were indicted by the court for corruption.

Worthwhile to mention here that as many as 117 officials have faced action by the government for indulging in corrupt practices during their service period.