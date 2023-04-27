Two Govt Functionaries Caught Taking Bribe In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Two Government functionaries have been arrested by the Odisha Vigilance on charges of taking bribe.

Today, Bauribandhu Parida, Junior Engineer(JE), Baramba Block, Dist-Cuttack has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.30,000 from a complainant (Contractor) for passing of muster roll in connection with a development work under MGNREG scheme.

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid today wherein the accused, Bauribandhu Parida, JE was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in his residential Govt. quarter while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.30,000 from the complainant. The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Parida and seized in presence of witnesses. Left hand wash of Parida gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him. Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the Govt. residential quarter of Parida, JE at Baramba, Cuttack and his residential house at Balikuda, Gopalpur, Cuttack. Cash Rs.3 Lakhs was recovered and seized from the residential house of Sri Behera located at Balikuda, Gopalpur, Cuttack. Also, 2 Cars namely KIA Seltos worth approx Rs.15 Lakhs and Ford Figo worth approx Rs.5 Lakhs and registered sale deed documents of a plot recently purchased at approx Rs.30 Lakhs have been recovered.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No.04 dated 26.04.2023 U/s 7 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.

In one more Vigilance Operation today, Manas Ranjan Dhala, Dealing Asst. (Junior Clerk), office of Block Education Officer (BEO), Pattamundai, in Kendrapara has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.10,000 from a complainant (Teacher) for drawl of his arrear salary pending since more than a year.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 27.04.2023 wherein the accused Manas Ranjan Dhala, Jr. Clerk was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance near his office while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand) from the complainant. The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Sri Dhala and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of Dhala gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him. Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the rented residential house of Dhala located at CDA, Cuttack and his house at native village Sandhapalli, PS-Pattamundai, Kendrapara. Sri Dhala, Jr. Clerk has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.9 dated 26.04.2023 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.