Two Govt Employees Beaten In Baripada: Union Minister Tudu Seeks Anticipatory Bail

Cuttack: After an FIR was registered against Union Minister for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Biseswar Tudu at Baripada Town Police Station for assaulting two government officers, the lawmaker has sought anticipatory bail from the Orissa High Court in connection to this case.

Two government officials, working in the District Collector’s office, identified as Aswini Kumar Mallick and Debashish Mohapatra were allegedly beaten up by Tudu.

According to the victims, they were allegedly called for review at the party office on January 21 and beaten black and blue by the Union Minister inside the BJP office here.

They alleged, the Minister attacked the duo with a chair after closing the doors of the party’s office room.

However, the Union Minister refuted the allegation and said that ahead of panchayat elections these people are trying to malign his and BJP’s image in the state.

Based on the complaint, Tudu has been charged under sections 323,325, 341, 294, and 506 of the IPC. The Police have also launched an investigation and gathered evidence such as fingerprints and CCTV footage of the two officials’ entry and exit from Tudu’s office at Takatpur.