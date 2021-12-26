Two Goods Train Collided On Ranchi-Rourkela Route, Services Affected

Rourkela: Two trains derailed after colliding head-on on late Saturday night on Hatia Rourkela railway section in Jharkhand.

Averting the mishap led to human life loss, drivers and guards of both the trains escaped.

on being informed about the incident, Railway officials, including a team from the Rourkela ARM office, rushed to the spot for restoration of the damaged track.

Preliminary investigation by the Railway authorities suggested that the mishap might have occurred due to brake failure of one of the freight trains.

Meanwhile, train services under the Ranchi-Rourkela railway division have been affected leading to the cancellation and diversion of routes of many trains.