Two Go Missing After Car Plunges Into Canal

Bhubaneswar: At least two persons went missing after the car they were travelling in plunged into Puric canal near Atala road under Balianta police limits in Bhubaneswar.

The matter came to light after the local reported the matter to the police. Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

Reportedly, a search operation is underway to trace the missing persons.