Two Get 6-month Jail Term For Smuggling Leopard Skin

Bhubaneswar: A local court here has sentenced two persons to rigorous imprisonment for six months and imposed a fine for smuggling leopard skin.

The accused persons, Sudhira Behera and Subash Chandra Behera, were found guilty under Sections 379/411/120 (B) of IPC r/w Section 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act,1972.

According to the case, police received a tip-off on the intervening night of February 1 and 2, 2021 that two persons are travelling on a motorcycle for a deal. Following this, the Bhubaneswar STF intercepted them and conducted a search.

During the search, the officials recovered one leopard skin from their possession. Later, case no. 11/2021 was registered and the accused were forwarded to court.