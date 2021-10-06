Two Gambling Dens Busted In Ganjam’s Patrapur in 2 Days, 11 Held

Patrapur: Police have busted two gambling dens in Patrapur area in Ganjam district in two days and arrested 11 persons involved in the illegal activity.

According to reports, Zarda police raided a gambling den in Patrapur’s Majhidera Sahi on Tuesday night and arrested six gamblers from the scene.

A total of Rs 18,260 was confiscated from them, the police said

Similarly, Khariaguda out-post police led by Prafulla Chandra Satpathy, raided a gambling den near Mukundapur on Wednesday evening and arrested five gamblers from the spot.

A total of Rs 9,300 was confiscated from them, the police said added.