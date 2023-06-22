Two from Odisha get ‘National Florence Nightingale Award’

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu today presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the years 2022 and 2023 to the Nursing professionals at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

From Odisha, Nurse Mrs Sebati Sahoo received the award for 2022 while Auxilary Nursing & Midwife (ANM) Mrs Majulata Maharana for 2023.

Their outstanding contributions in providing quality & dedicated healthcare services to the patients will inspire other healthcare workers of Odisha.

The National Florence Nightingale Award was instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India in the year 1973 as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by the nurses and nursing professionals to the society.

Here is the list of nursing professionals who received National Florence Nightingale Award 2022-23-23: