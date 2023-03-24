Two From Odisha Arrested In Noida For Smuggling Cannabis

Noida: Two people, who allegedly smuggled 25 kg of cannabis worth Rs 4 lakh from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh in a train, were arrested in Greater Noida on Friday, police officials said.

The duo had boarded the Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri in Odisha with the cannabis which they hid in the ceiling of a toilet and alighted at Ghaziabad, before boarding a local train to Dadri in Greater Noida, the officials said.

“The accused have been identified as Jai Singh, from UP’s Jaunpur, and Lal Singh, a native of Chhapra in Bihar. They were arrested after 25 kg of cannabis estimated worth Rs 4 lakh was seized from their possession,” a police spokesperson said.

During interrogation, the two told the police that after boarding the train from Odisha, they had entered one its bathroom and choked the toilet to make it unusable for others, according to a police official.

“After choking the toilet, they bolted it from inside and hid the cannabis in the ceiling of the train which they pulled out before alighting at Ghaziabad station. From there they reached Dadri railway station in Greater Noida in a local train but were apprehended on the basis of a tip-off,” the official said.

An FIR has been lodged against the duo under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.