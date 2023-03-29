Two forest staff on night patrol shot at in Boudh

Boudh: Two forest department employees sustained critical bullet injuries when unidentified miscreants opened fire at them during patrolling in Boudh district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred near Khaliapali Chhak under the Baghipada forest section in the district.

One forest watcher was shot in his shoulder, while the other received bullet injuries on his back.

The injured forest watchers have been identified as Nilamani Pradhan of Saranda village and Naba Sahu of Badabag village. They have been admitted to the Boudh district headquarters hospital (DHH). Later, Nilamani was shifted to VIMSAR in Sambalpur after his condition deteriorated.

A team of forest department employees were on patrolling duty in Baghiapada forest on Tuesday night. However, some identified miscreants opened fire at the team at Khaliapali Square leaving two of them seriously injured. The miscreants fled the spot immediately after the firing.