Two Fire Setter Arrested In Forest Near Similipal National Park

Mayurbhanj: At least two persons were arrested on Monday on the charge of setting fire in Jodibill Reserve Forest near Similipal National Park.

Reportedly, a forest guard was burnt alive while dousing the inferno here.

A 58-year-old contractual guard engaged by Odisha forest department was caught in the wildfire and was burned to death on Sunday while trying to do douse the fire in Jodibill Reserve Forest.

All field staff have been directed to be on full alert and be on vigil to mitigate the fire situation.

The chief of forest fire task force, Sandeep Tripathy also informed that Odisha Government is making all out efforts to contain the fire situation.

Large forest fires across the state, particularly in hotter and vulnerable areas, are being attended to on priority basis.

