Two Fire Fighters Injured During Puri Operation To Be Awarded With DG Disc

Bhubaneswar/Puri: The Fire Services Department will reward to all the fire fighters who were engaged in the operation in Puri fire mishap.

Director General of Fire Services Santosh Upadhyay said that all of them will get financial rewards. DG Disc award will be given to two personnel injured during the operation.

Similarly, three officers who led the operation will also awarded with DG Disc, the DG informed.

Despite every odd, the fire fighters successfully took control over the fire that broke out in the Samrat Complex at Marichikote In Puri Wednesday. After a challenging 36-hour battler, the fire services personnel doused the flame.

Around 150 personnel of ODRAF and fire brigade were engaged in the rescue operation. The rescue operation was hampered due to the intense heat inside the complex following razing fire. Property worth more than Rs 7 crore has been gutted in the accident. Many shops, including clothes, bangles, shoes, bag shops, have been reduced to ashes.

The fire broke out in the market complex at 8pm on Wednesday. The fire from the short circuit spread from one to the other in the market complex. The intensity of the fire was so severe that it made the market complex smoky.

Around 110 tourists staying in Samrat Hotel had been rescued safely and the administration accommodated them in various hotels and dharamshalas.

The big complex has only one narrow entrance and exit that posed major hindrance in the operation.