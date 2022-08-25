Two female elephants die after coming in contact with electric wire

Keonjhar: Two female elephants were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live electricity wire on premises of Krishi Vigyan Kendra under Sadar range in Keonjhar district.

Two female elephants possibly strayed into field, came in contact with it and died.

The carcasses were spotted today while Forest officials, on being informed about the incident, reached the place.

They started investigation to ascertain the circumstances under which the pachyderms came in contact with the live electric wire.