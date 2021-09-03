Two Families Ostracised In Dhenkanal, District Collector Orders Probe

Dhenkanal: At least two families of Bam village under Kankadahada block of Dhenkanal district were allegedly ostracised by the Kangaroo court here.

Sadashiba Mahanta and Gurucharan Mahanta, heads of both the families, met Kamakhyanagar Sub-Collector Jyotiraditya Sahu and expressed their grievances.

While the complainants’ families were ostracised from the village for the last seven years, fines are being collected from those who offer to help them.

Based on the complaint of the two families, Kamakhyanagar Sub-Collector has directed the Kankadahada Tehsildar, Block Development Officer (BDO) and Parjang Police Station to launch an investigation into the matter.