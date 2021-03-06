Two Fake Cops Nabbed In Phulbani, 3 Escape

Phulbani: A patrolling unit of Baliguda police last night caught two persons impersonating as police personnel, while three others managed to escape from the scene.

According to reports, a gang of five persons, dressed as police officers, were moving suspiciously near the Khadaga river overbridge when a patrolling unit spotted them.

The police team immediately apprehended two of them while three others gave a slip in the dark. Upon interrogation, the accused duo revealed that they were planning to commit a major dacoity in the locality under the garb of police.

A car, two police uniforms, four police caps, a toy pistol, iron rods and sticks were seized from them. The two arrested persons hail from Chandi Chhak and Kanika Chhak areas in Cuttack, police said.

Police are also investigating whether the gang was involved in breaking into two temples in Baliguda and looting money.