Two Express Trains Controlled Enroute As Goods Train Derails: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: A wagon of an iron-ore laden Goods train from Nayagarh (Keonjhar) to Hubli in Karnataka got derailed at about 4:35 pm, today between Solari Station and Balugaon Station in Khurda Road-Brahmapur Railway section of Khurda Road Railway Division of ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line.

As a result, 11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express left Bhubaneswar today has been controlled at Gangadharpur Railway Station from 4:42 pm. Similarly, 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express has been controlled at Kalupadaghat Station from 5 pm.

According to the East Coast Railway, Divisional Railway Manager Khurda Road and his team have reached the spot, and an Accident Relief Train has been ordered to clear the track.

“Coaching Train movements will be allowed in down line with caution order. However, coaching trains may get delayed slightly in the section. Passengers are requested to cooperate with Railways. It is expected that the UP line will be cleared, shortly,” the ECoR informed.