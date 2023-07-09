Two engineers fall prey to Cybercrime, lose Rs 43 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud

Cuttack: Two engineers in Cuttack have been allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 43 lakh by the scamsters. As per initial reports, the two engineers from Purighat and CDA areas lost money by investing through a fake website.

Sources said that the victims had initially received a message on their WhatsApp. They were first added to a group and were given some tasks to perform before receiving the money.

However, they had to first deposit money for getting good return on their investment.

The scamsters have looted around Rs 20 lakh from one engineer and Rs 23 lakh from the other under such pretext.