Two Engineering Students Drown In Kuakhai River On City Outskirts

Bhubaneswar: In an unfortunate incident, two engineering students drowned in Kuakhai river near Indrapal in Balianta on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the deceased students have been identified as Smruti Sourav Pradhan of Tamando and Satyajit Das of Rengali. The duo was taking bath in the Kuakhai river near Indrapal at about 7.30 pm when they slipped into deep waters due to strong currents.

On intimation, Balipatna fire brigade personnel reached the spot and were able to recover Smruti Saurav Pradhan, informed Abani Kumar Swain, Deputy Fire Officer, Bhubaneswar. Later, the firemen rescued Satyajit and both were rushed to the nearby hospital where the doctor declared both dead, informed the officer.

The bodies of the deceased students have been seized for post-mortem, informed Balianta IIC Yuvraj Swain.