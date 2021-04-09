Two Doctors Test COVID-19 Positive In City

Bhubaneswar: Two doctors at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, informed Laxmidhar Sahu, Director of the city hospital.

According to reports, the infected include a doctor from surgery department and another from medicine department of the premier govt-run hospital in the State Capital.

As per reports, the persons who came in contact with the doctors were tested negative. The doctor duo will undergo an RT-PCR test again to verify the infection, sources said.