Two Doctors Among 5 Killed In Fire At Nursing Home In Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Ranchi: At least five people, including two doctors, were killed after a massive fire at a private nursing home in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Saturday, an official said.

The deceased include the medical establishment’s owner Dr Vikas Hazra, his wife Dr Prema Hazra, the owner’s nephew Sohan Khamari, another relative and domestic help Tara Devi.

According to reports, a fire broke out at the store room of the nursing home-cum-private house in Bank More area of Dhanbad around 2 am.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.

More details awaited.