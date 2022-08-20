Two Dies Of Asphyxiation At Overcrowded Bankey Bihari Temple In Mathura

Mathura: Two persons died of asphyxiation and another person fainted due to overcrowding at a Mathura temple amid Janmashtami celebrations.

Reportedly, the accident took place due to overcrowding. Both the deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi, a resident of Noida and Rajkumar, a resident of Vrindavan, Jabalpur.

Due to Janmashtami yesterday, devotees from all over the country came to Mathura in large numbers to have darshan at the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura. Every year on Janmashtami, the crowd increases due to the arrival of a large number of people for the darshan of Lord Krishna.