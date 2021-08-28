Two Die After Shots From Suspended Moderna Vaccines: Japan’s Health Ministry

Tokyo: Two people in their 30s died after receiving Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, Japan’s health ministry said on Saturday.

Each had a shot from one of three manufacturing lots suspended on Thursday, said the ministry.

Recently, Japan halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical, received reports of contaminants in some vials.

The government and Moderna had said no safety or efficacy issues had been identified and the suspension was just a precaution.

“The company is investigating the reports and remains committed to working expeditiously with its partner, Takeda, and regulators to address this,” it added, referring to Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, said it had “received reports from several vaccination centres that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials”.

“Upon consultation with the health ministry, we have decided to suspend the use of the vaccine” from three batches from Thursday, it added.

A health ministry official said Takeda first found out about the contaminated shots on August 16 and reported the issue to the government on Wednesday.