Two Dead, Two Critical In Separate Road Mishaps In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Two people died in two separate road accidents in different parts of the district and two others seriously injured in the mishaps are now undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

According to reports, one person died on the spot in an accident on NH 49 at Raghunathpali Street within Kolabira Police Station . Kolabira police rescued another person in critical condition and admitted him to Jharsuguda DHH.

Jagatram Bhanja (27) of Deheripali village within Laida police out-post under Katarbaga police station and Rajesh Luha (26) of Phasimala under Jamankira police station of Sambalpur district were coming to Jharsuguda on their bike. In the meantime, their bike was hit by a car following which they lost control the motorcycle hit a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Rajesh died in the accident while Jagatram was rescued an admitted to the hospital and his condition is stated to be critical. The Kolabira police registered a case and detained the truck driver and the car driver and started an investigation.

Following the accident, tension prevailed at the spot for some time till Kolabira Tehsildar Saroj Nayak arrived at the scene and peacefully pacified the people.

Similarly, a person died while another was critically injured after the motorcycle they were travelling in was hit by a coal-laden truck in front of Jharsuguda Airport police station along the Biju Expressway. However, the identities of the victims is yet to be ascertained.