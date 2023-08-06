Two dead, over 30 missing after shipwrecks off Italian coast; 57 rescued

Two people died and 30 others went missing while 57 others were rescued after two migrant boats sank off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on their way to Europe, according to The Guardian report published on Sunday (August 7).

The coastguard of Italy reported the recovery of two bodies and the rescue of 57 people.

Survivors’ accounts indicated that the ill-fated boats, carrying 48 and 42 people respectively, had set off from the port of Sfax, a known hotspot for Tunisia’s migration crisis, the report said.

The survivors were found about 23 nautical miles (43 kilometres) southwest of Lampedusa, where they had survived the terrifying ordeal of the shipwreck, according to the report.