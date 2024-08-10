Two dead, one critical in lightning strike in Balasore village

Soro: Two people died while one was seriously injured in a lightning strike in Soro area of Balasore on Saturday afternoon.

The two deceased were identified as Basant Das and Narendra Biswal of Raipitambar village in Gopinaipur panchayat under Soro police station limits. The injured person has been identified as Surendra Sahu of Raipitambar village.

On Saturday afternoon, these three people were struck by lightning while working in the agricultural fields.

The family rescued the three and brought them to Soro Hospital. But doctors declared Basant Das and Narendra Biswal dead, while Surendra’s condition is said to be critical, sources said.