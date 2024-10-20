The ‘Lighthouse Tourism Festival,’ a two-day event, commenced in Puri on Sunday. The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways initiated this unique programme to promote lighthouse tourism in India.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi remarked that while temples are a significant tourist draw in Odisha, lighthouses will enhance their appeal. “The concept of utilizing temples as tourist destinations was once unimaginable. However, thanks to the Prime Minister’s visionary thinking, our temples are now key tourist hubs that showcase our innovative heritage. Lighthouses will introduce a new facet to Odisha’s tourism,” he said.

Notably, the inaugural Lighthouse Tourism Festival took place in Goa last year, with Odisha hosting the second edition this year. Chief Minister Majhi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for recognizing Odisha’s potential in temple tourism.

Marking 75 years of independence, 75 lighthouses across the country have been developed following the Prime Minister’s counsel. This development includes five lighthouses in Odisha: Gopalpur, Puri, Chandrabhaga, False Point, and Paradip.

To enhance the lighthouses’ appeal, numerous amenities have been added, such as visitor shelters, water features, children’s play areas, and stonework. The festival also features activities like sand art, boat art, beach clean-up campaigns, and yoga. Additionally, a variety of cultural events and food festivals are part of the two-day celebration.

“I am optimistic that this innovative initiative by the central government will position Odisha’s temples prominently on the national tourism map,” the Chief Minister hoped.

The Chief Minister emphasized Odisha’s extensive commercial history, noting that its ancient inhabitants had forged trading connections with Java, Sumatra, Bali, and several Southeast Asian nations. “Our innovative spirit has bolstered Odisha’s economy. In honour of this legacy, Bali Yatra festivities are observed across Odisha today. The Lighthouse Festival, now merged with Bali Yatra, aims to celebrate Odisha’s natural legacy and stimulate tourism growth.”

Regarding Puri Beach’s allure, the Chief Minister remarked that Puri uniquely maintains a festive ambience year-round, setting it apart from other Indian beaches.

Additionally, the inauguration of two significant projects at Paradip Port was highlighted. A new flyover and a four-lane road have been constructed to improve cargo movement. Furthermore, the port has been upgraded for more efficient cargo handling, capable of processing 30,000 tons of iron ore per hour. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for these developments.

