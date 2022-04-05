Two-Day Conference of ADGs & DDGs of NCC Begins In New Delhi

New Delhi: The two-day bi-annual conference of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) commenced in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Additional Directors General and Deputy Directors-General representing all NCC Directorates across the country are attending the conference.

Major topics being discussed at the conference include early implementation of the ongoing expansion plan of NCC as per the Government’s directives to meet the aspirations of the youth of the country.

Inaugurating the conference, DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh highlighted the efforts made in the last six months to improve the training, infrastructure and logistic functions of the organisation.

He reiterated the commitment of NCC to motivate young Indians and transform them into responsible citizens. He stressed on the need for institutionalised training to be the main focus of all Directorates.

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh emphasised that resurgent India should be the prime focus of NCC and all Directorates should consciously contribute towards social awareness and community development programmes.

He appreciated the contribution of all units towards ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and ‘Digital India’. He called for synergised efforts from all Directorates in sync with Central and State Government policies which would result in a more effective realisation of the goals set for the organisation.