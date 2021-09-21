Two DAV Pokhariput teachers get CBSE honour for excellence in teaching

Bhubaneswar: Among twenty-two teachers selected nationwide, two teachers of DAV Public School, Pokhariput, Sitikantha Pati- PGT in Mathematics and Smaranika Pattnaik – TGT in English were conferred with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Honour for Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership 2020-21 on 21 September 2021 at 11.00 am on virtual platform, acknowledging their commendable contribution in the field of education.

The felicitation was conferred by Minister of State for Education, Govt. of India, Smt. Annapurna Devi andSchool Education Secretary Smt. Anita Karwal in the presence of Chairman CBSE,Sri Manoj Ahuja and Secretary of CBSE, Anurag Tripathi.

Each awardee received a Certificate of Commendation, monetary reward of Rs 50,000/- and a shawl. The Regional Officer of CBSE, Bhubaneswar, Thonglet Mate, CBSE city coordinator. Dr. Sanjay Suar and the Principal of the school Dr Sujata Sahu were also present on this occasion.

The CBSE honours outstanding teachers and principals of its affiliated schools every year on Teachers’ Day to recognize their exemplary contributions towards enhancing the quality of teaching and learning. This time out of 15 lakh teachers from 27 thousand schools, 22 teachers were selected in a transparent way by a screening committee for this desirable honour.

SitikanthaPati was the proud recipient in the field of teaching Mathematics using innovative art-integrated pedagogy even during the trying time of pandemic and noteworthy service towards the society. Similarly, SmaranikaPattnaik elevated herself to this coveted position as a dynamic teacher and a certified counsellor, who had taken various initiatives for keeping the students stress-free during the COVID situation.

The Regional Officer of DAV Institutions, Odisha (Zone-1), Dr. KC Satapathy, Chairman of School Management CommitteDr.Arun Kumar Rathand manager of the school Dr.Bhagyabati Nayak congratulated the only two teachers from Odisha on their outstanding achievements.