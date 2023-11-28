Two critically injured in bomb attack in Khurda

Jatni: At least two people sustained critical injuries after crude bombs were hurled in Taraboi village under Jatni police limits in Khurda district.

The bombing occurred between two communities due to some reasons, sources said.

The two injured persons have been admitted to the hospital under critical conditions. Following the bomb attack, three bikes were damaged.

The police have registered a case in the police station and initiated a probe into this matter.