Two Critical In Pick Up Van-Truck Collision In Boudh

Boudh: At least two persons sustained critical injuries in a road mishap on NH-57, near Baghanadi Chakk under Baunsuni police limits in Boudh district.

The injured persons have been identified as Keshab Katuala and Tarun Meher from Ganasagar Village in Patnagada block.

According to reports, the incident occured around 2 am while the cotton laden-pickup van was en route to Bolangir when it collided head-on with a truck. Subsequently, the diver and helper sustained grievous injuries in this mishap.

The injured persons have been referred to the Sonpur Hospital as their health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.