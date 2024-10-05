Bhubaneswar: Two persons sustained critical injuries when a speeding Hyva truck collided with a car near Damana Square in Bhubaneswar on Saturday morning.

According to initial reports, the car was parked on the main road near Damana Square when the truck struck it from behind. The collision resulted in serious injuries for at least two people, including the car’s driver.

Emergency services transported the injured to Capital Hospital for urgent care, where they were reported to be in critical condition. Additionally, two others are believed to have sustained minor injuries.

The truck driver, who also suffered minor injuries, is now in the custody of the Chandrasekharpur Police. The crash caused significant damage to both vehicles. Police have visited the scene and are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.

