Two critical as bike, tractor collide in Balasore

Balasore: Two motorcycle-borne men were seriously injured in a head-on collision with a tractor near Ojhapokari in Nandore area in Balasore district.

According to the reports, the tractor coming from the opposite direction hit the bike from the front. Due to the intense collision, the two bikers were critically injured.

Noticing this, the locals rushed to the spot and admitted them to the Bhadrak Medical. The police on receiving information reached the spot and started an investigation.