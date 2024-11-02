Bhubaneswar: Two persons, including a young woman, sustained critical injuries after being struck by a speeding ‘Mo Bus’ in the Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

In response to the incident, residents stopped two ‘Mo Buses’ and initiated a protest, causing significant traffic jams from Jaydev Vihar to Nandankanan Road.

The injured woman and another pedestrian were immediately taken to Capital Hospital.

According to locals, the bus crushed the woman’s left hand as the driver was operating the vehicle recklessly. He attempted to escape after the accident but was halted by the outraged crowd.

The community has called for CRUT officials to assess the situation and provide sufficient compensation to the injured woman, as well as cover all her medical expenses.