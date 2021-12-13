Two Cops Killed, 12 Hurt As Terrorists Open Fire On Police Bus Near Srinagar

Srinagar: Two policemen were killed and 12 others injured as terrorists carried out a deadly attack on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.

Police officials said the terrorists opened fire on the bus in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area this evening following which 14 policemen sustained injuries and were evacuated to various hospitals.

Two personnel of the Armed forces, an assistant sub-inspector and another a section grade constable, died in the hospital, the officials said adding that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the militants.

However, no terrorist outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack on the police bus which came on the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament building in the national capital by the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit.

On December 13 in 2001, terrorists attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people. All five terrorists were shot dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and sought details on the incident.