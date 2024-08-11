Cattle smuggler critically injured in encounter with police in Keonjhar; 5 detained

Keonjhar: A suspected cattle smuggler was critically injured following an exchange of bullets with policemen within Harichandanpur police station limits in Keonjhar on Saturday night.

After getting information regarding cattle rustling, a police team intercepted three vehicles near Kulatakuni village last night. However, in a bid to escape, the cattle smugglers allegedly opened fire and the police team retaliated.

During the exchange of bullets, one cattle smuggler Arif Khan of Santarapur, sustained two bullet wounds on his leg and collapsed on the spot. The police team then admitted him to the district headquarters hospital in critical condition.

Two policemen also sustained injuries in the unprecedented attack by the cow smugglers and are being treated at Harichandanpur health centre.

Reportedly, the police have detained 5 people this morning and are interrogating them in connection with the incident.