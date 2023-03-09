Two Commandos Injured In Gunfight With Maoists In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Two commandos of the CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) sustained injuries in an encounter between security personnel and Maoists in Bastar’s Sukma district on Thursday.

As per reports, the encounter took place at around 9 am in south Sukma.

While two security personnel sustained injuries, five Maoists also sustained bullet injuries before they managed to escape.

“Two commandos of CoBRA, Inspector Munesh Kumar Meena of CoBRA’s 202nd battalion and constable Amit Modak of CoBRA’s 208th battalion, suffered minor injuries in the encounter. Around five-six Maoists also sustained bullet injuries in the encounter but they managed to escape into the jungles,” the senior police officer said in a statement.