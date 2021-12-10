Two Civilians Killed As Blasts Rock Kabul

Kabul: As many as two civilians were killed after two blasts rocked Afghanistan’s western city of Kabul on Friday.

According to local media reports, the incident took place this morning when western city of Kabul was not crowded at all.

“A car bomb had exploded at the Iraqi police recruiting centre at Kisak, killing at least two civilians and wounding three others,” TOLO news quoted Interior Ministry’s spokesperson Saeed Khosti as saying.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Islamic State (IS)-affiliated terrorists have staged several bomb explosions in Kabul and other places since the Taliban’s takeover in mid-August.