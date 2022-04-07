Two Civilians Injured In Army Firing Near Mosque In J&K’ Handwara

Srinagar: At least two people sustained injuries in firing allegedly by army personnel during an altercation with worshippers outside a mosque in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to reports, people were entering the local Jamia mosque in main Chowk of Handwara town in Kupwara district for afternoon prayers when some soldiers were making the video of the devotees.

Meanwhile, there was an altercation between the civilians and the army soldiers when the civilians objected to the video shooting. During this, there was firing in which two civilians sustained bullet injuries in their legs.

The injured have been identified as Abdul Ahad Mir from Rajwar and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi from Handwara. Both have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Following this, protests broke out in the area.