Two Cinema Halls Of Paralakhemundi Sealed Over COVID-19 Guidelines Violation

Gajapati: At least two cinema halls have been sealed on Saturday for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines in Gajapati district.

As per reports, Jai Maa and Laxmi cinema halls have been sealed has been sealed by the local administration for flouting the pandemic safety protocols.

Reportedly, a huge rush was seen at the ticket counters of the theaters screening movie ‘Vakeel Saab’ starring Pawan Kalyan.

In order to bring the situation under control, police resorted to lathi-charge.

Notably, a cinema hall in Rayagada was also sealed for violating COVID-19 norms on Friday.